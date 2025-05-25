Hailey Bieber leans on Kendall and Kylie Jenner amid Justin Bieber controversy

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber was all smiles Friday night as she hit up an LA fashion bash with her besties Kendall and Kylie Jenner amid drama with her husband, Justin .

Hailey Bieber (l.) was recently seen partying it up amid swirling rumors of trouble in paradise with husband Justin Bieber. © Collage: Kevin Winter & Angela Weiss / AFP

Looking stunning in a curve-hugging cream mini dress, the Rhode mogul celebrated Kylie's Khy collection launch, seemingly brushing off the recent rumors around her relationship.

The drama started when the Stay singer posted a cryptic message about Hailey's solo Vogue Summer 2025 cover.

In the since-deleted Instagram caption, he admitted to telling Hailey she'd never grace the cover of the magazine after having a "huge fight" with her, which led to some vicious criticism from fans.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Justin left a comment on 17-year-old actor Ariana Greenblatt's Instagram post promoting her Netflix film, Fear Street: Prom Queen.

His "I love youuuuuuuuu" remark was mocked as "creepy" by many fans because of the age gap and her resemblance to his ex, Selena Gomez.

But there's more!