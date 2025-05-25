Hailey Bieber leans on Kendall and Kylie Jenner amid Justin Bieber controversy
Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber was all smiles Friday night as she hit up an LA fashion bash with her besties Kendall and Kylie Jenner amid drama with her husband, Justin.
Looking stunning in a curve-hugging cream mini dress, the Rhode mogul celebrated Kylie's Khy collection launch, seemingly brushing off the recent rumors around her relationship.
The drama started when the Stay singer posted a cryptic message about Hailey's solo Vogue Summer 2025 cover.
In the since-deleted Instagram caption, he admitted to telling Hailey she'd never grace the cover of the magazine after having a "huge fight" with her, which led to some vicious criticism from fans.
Adding further fuel to the fire, Justin left a comment on 17-year-old actor Ariana Greenblatt's Instagram post promoting her Netflix film, Fear Street: Prom Queen.
His "I love youuuuuuuuu" remark was mocked as "creepy" by many fans because of the age gap and her resemblance to his ex, Selena Gomez.
But there's more!
Justin Bieber makes surprise appearance at SZA tour
Justin surprised SZA's audience at her Grand National Tour stop at SoFi Stadium later that night with a sultry performance of their duet Snooze.
Dressed in all-black and a Balenciaga jacket, he seemingly flirted with SZA during the performance by kissing her hand, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
This was his first major gig since Coachella 2024.
Hailey was also in the audience and shared clips on Instagram, gushing over the sweet moment despite her "cheap seats" view.
Recent months have raised eyebrows about Justin's behavior, from shirtless outings in Beverly Hills to a sighting with troubled former child star Kyle Massey.
Justin also stirred the pot by commenting "Welcome home" on Chris Brown's recent Instagram post, celebrating the rapper's release on bail after a 2023 arrest for allegedly assaulting a music producer in London.
Is there trouble in paradise for the Biebers?
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Winter & Angela Weiss / AFP