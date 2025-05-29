Justin Bieber celebrates Hailey's billion-dollar sale with raunchy PDA

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber proved Hailey will forever be his favorite girl with his spicy Instagram post!

Justin Bieber couldn't keep his hands off of his wife, Hailey (r.), in new images he dropped on the day of her big business deal. © Screenshot/Instagram/@justinbieber

On Wednesday, Hailey announced that her Rhode cosmetics brand has been acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion.



The beauty mogul dished in an Instagram post, "When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally."

She added, "So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode."

Justin celebrated his wife's huge accomplishment with a post that featured a professional snap of Hailey, followed by a screenshot of her caption.

But hours earlier, the Yummy artist snuck in a few naughty PDA flicks of the couple in a previous post! In the photos, Justin was captured grabbing onto Hailey's chest while she smiled from ear to ear as she sat on his lap.