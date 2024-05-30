Hailey Bieber flashes pricey new ring after vow renewal with Justin

Los Angeles, California - Bling-bling! Justin Bieber 's wife Hailey showed off her dazzling engagement ring – or rock – in a slew of pictures posted to social media recently.

Hailey Bieber (r.) showed off her brand new engagement ring on Instagram! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@nailsbyzola & @justinbieber

Sparkly love is definitely in the air!

On Instagram, Hailey posted a carousel of pics showing off her new baby bump, flawless skin, and, most shockingly, her new beautiful engagement ring.

The Biebers renewed their vows in Hawaii earlier in the month, where they formally revealed Hailey's pregnancy.

The 27-year-old model appeared to have upgraded her original "oval-shaped" ring.

She now wears that ring, which is valued at around $400,000, on her right pinky finger, according to Page Six.

The Rhode founder's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, posted photos of Mrs. Bieber's new cherry blossom-styled nails, which gave fans a better look at her large new engagement ring.

One jeweler at Lorel Diamonds said the switch of the rings could be due to swelling fingers during Hailey's pregnancy.