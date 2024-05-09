Justin and Hailey Bieber drop baby bombshell!

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have a little one on the way!

Justin (l.) and Hailey Bieber have revealed they are expecting their first baby together, confirming the news in an Instagram video on Thursday. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/haileybieber

The A-list couple revealed the baby bombshell with an Instagram video shared by both the 27-year-old model and the 30-year-old musician on Thursday.

The grainy clip saw Hailey rocking a sheer, white-lace gown that displayed her growing baby bump as her husband held her close.

Hailey and Justin, who have been married since 2018, had been sparking rumors of a potential split, stirred in part by photos shared by the Baby singer that showed him crying.

Alas, it seems the tears were happy after all, given the big news!

The parents-to-be got plenty of good wishes in the comments of Justin's video, including a sweet message from Kim Kardashian, who wrote, "I love you guys so much!!!"

Kylie and Kendall Jenner also showed their love, with the latter writing, "ahhhh here come the tears again."