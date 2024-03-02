Hailey Bieber honors Justin's big 3-0 with epic post

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber showed her hubby Justin Bieber a lot of love for his big birthday milestone!

Hailey Bieber celebrated hubby Justin Bieber's (l.) 30th birthday with a touching Instagram tribute. © Screenshot/Instagram/haileybieber

You best "belieb" it, Justin Bieber is 30!

On Friday, the 27-year-old Rhodes founder honored the Peaches singer, who turned the big 3-0, with a touching Instagram tribute.

Hailey's photo dump featured several sweet snaps of the spouses, with the cover pic a black-and-white clip of the couple kissing.

More snaps included a throwback pic of baby Justin, a birthday cake with "30 Justin" written on it, and footage from the pair's wedding and various vacations.

The model captioned the post, "30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you. love of my life, for life."

Several of the couple's A-list pals also wished the Biebs a happy birthday in the comments, including Kim Kardashian, who commented, "My couple! Happy Birthday Justin," and added, "the best."

Hailey's moving post follows fans' concern for the duo after her dad, Stephen Baldwin, asked fans to pray for them earlier this week. The two were later seen looking downcast after leaving church.