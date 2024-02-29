Justin and Hailey Bieber spark concern after cryptic request for prayers

Los Angeles, California - Fans are concerned for Justin Bieber and his wifey after Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, made a cryptic request.

Fans are worried for Justin and Hailey Bieber (r.) after the latter's dad reposted an Instagram video that implored everyone to pray for the couple. © Screenshot/Instagram/JustinBieber

On Wednesday, the 57-year-old actor reshared Minister Victor Marx's Instagram post, which asked fans to keep Hailey and Justin in their prayer.



"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them," Marx wrote over a clip of the Peaches artist singing I Could Sing of Your Love Forever while playing the guitar.

"To have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face," he added.

Though Baldwin nor Marx gave didn't give further details, more suspicion arose when the Biebers were seen hours later looking somber after leaving the Churchome Church in Los Angeles.

Hailey and Justin have both been plagued with serious health issues as Justin has taken a break from music following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.



In 2022, the Rhodes founder was hospitalized after suffering a mini-stroke.