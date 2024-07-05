Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are "stronger than ever" amid pregnancy

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are gearing up to welcome their first child into the world, and per insiders, the two are soaking up every moment of the pregnancy.

Justin Bieber (r.) and wife Hailey are reportedly ready to welcome their first child! © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & ABACAPRESS

Can you imagine having Justin and Hailey as your parents?

According to a source from Us Weekly, the 30-year-old singer and his 27-year-old model wife are excited to start this next chapter in their lives.

"Hailey is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy," the insider revealed.

The baby's nursery is reportedly almost complete, with the colors of the design neutral with a "modern touch."

"Justin has been so affectionate and loving toward Hailey and can't wait for the next phase in their lives," the source also noted.

"Their bond is stronger than ever," they added.

Another source revealed something even more pressing that stopped fans in their tracks!