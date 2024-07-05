Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are "stronger than ever" amid pregnancy
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are gearing up to welcome their first child into the world, and per insiders, the two are soaking up every moment of the pregnancy.
Can you imagine having Justin and Hailey as your parents?
According to a source from Us Weekly, the 30-year-old singer and his 27-year-old model wife are excited to start this next chapter in their lives.
"Hailey is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy," the insider revealed.
The baby's nursery is reportedly almost complete, with the colors of the design neutral with a "modern touch."
"Justin has been so affectionate and loving toward Hailey and can't wait for the next phase in their lives," the source also noted.
"Their bond is stronger than ever," they added.
Another source revealed something even more pressing that stopped fans in their tracks!
Do Justin and Hailey Bieber know their baby's sex?
Per another source, the two lovebirds allegedly already know the baby's sex!
However, they aren't interested in sharing with the public just yet.
"Overall, Hailey has been feeling great," the source stated. "She hasn't stopped working and is finishing up her latest launch before she takes time off from traveling."
Most recently, the Rhode founder promoted her brand at a pop-up event in New York City, where she flaunted her beautiful baby bump.
"They've come a long way and are in a really great place right now," the insider added.
