Justin and Hailey Bieber silence split rumors with sweet Coachella PDA

Indio, California - Justin Bieber dropped footage of himself sweetly embracing his favorite girl Hailey at Coachella, silencing rumors of any trouble in paradise!

Justin and Hailey Bieber were captured sweetly cuddling each other at Coachella. © Screenshot/Instagram/JustinBieber

On Monday, the 30-year-old Peaches artist enjoyed an adorable intimate moment the annual music festival.

Justin re-shared a fan's clip that shows the spouses cuddling each other while standing in the crowd.

The Sorry singer was also captured stroking the Rhode founder's hair before kissing her head as she gazed back at him.

The post got major support from Justin's followers, including Kim Kardashian, who gushed in the comments section: "I love you guys."

During the first weekend of the massive event, the Yummy hitmaker shocked fans with a surprise appearance on stage during Tems and Wizkid's set.

This was before Justin was filmed reuniting with Jaden Smith, whom he also shared an affectionate moment with.

As of late, fans have been speculating if the Biebers' marriage is in trouble, with rumors suggested that the two were separating.