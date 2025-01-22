Hailey Bieber silences rumors with sweet photo of Justin after unfollow drama

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber 's wife, Hailey, shared a lovely photo dump on Instagram just days after fans noticed her account briefly unfollowed her husband, Justin.

Hailey Bieber (r.) quieted rumors of trouble in paradise with a recent photo dump on Instagram, including a photo of her husband, Justin Bieber, taking a little nap. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber

The internet went wild recently when eagle-eyed fans noticed something weird on Instagram: Hailey's account no longer appeared on Justin's following list!

However, the 30-year-old singer quickly addressed the situation, taking to Instagram stories to set the record straight.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he wrote in an Instagram story. "S**t is getting suss out here."

To put the rumors at rest herself on Tuesday, Hailey posted a delightful mix of photos on her account.

The 28-year-old's photo dump featured a mix of moments from her life, including her enjoying her new Rhode skincare products, serene winter snaps of deer resting in the snow, a relatable photo of herself holding a bottle of Midol, and some radiant selfies.

Most notably, Justin made an appearance in the slideshow, sleeping in a photo presumably taken by Hailey.

She captioned the post with a simple chees emoji and a smiling face.