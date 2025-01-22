Hailey Bieber silences rumors with sweet photo of Justin after unfollow drama
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey, shared a lovely photo dump on Instagram just days after fans noticed her account briefly unfollowed her husband, Justin.
The internet went wild recently when eagle-eyed fans noticed something weird on Instagram: Hailey's account no longer appeared on Justin's following list!
However, the 30-year-old singer quickly addressed the situation, taking to Instagram stories to set the record straight.
"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he wrote in an Instagram story. "S**t is getting suss out here."
To put the rumors at rest herself on Tuesday, Hailey posted a delightful mix of photos on her account.
The 28-year-old's photo dump featured a mix of moments from her life, including her enjoying her new Rhode skincare products, serene winter snaps of deer resting in the snow, a relatable photo of herself holding a bottle of Midol, and some radiant selfies.
Most notably, Justin made an appearance in the slideshow, sleeping in a photo presumably taken by Hailey.
She captioned the post with a simple chees emoji and a smiling face.
Justin Bieber shares new photos with wife Hailey
Meanwhile, Justin also shared his own photo dump, featuring sweet moments with Hailey during their ski trip in Aspen.
The photos showcased the couple bundled up in cozy ski outfits, smiling and enjoying the snowy retreat with friends and family.
Another photo shows the two in a seemingly romantic conversation at a beautiful candlelit dinner, again proving the two are happier than ever.
