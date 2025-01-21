Justin Bieber addresses shock unfollowing of wife Hailey on Instagram

Los Angeles, California - After Justin Bieber appeared to unfollow his wife Hailey on Instagram, the pop star has set the record straight.

Justin Bieber claims he was hacked after fans noticed he unfollowed his wife Hailey on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@justinbieber

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that the 30-year-old was no longer following Hailey on Instagram, though the 28-year-old model was still following her hubby.

On Tuesday, Justin shared a message claiming that he wasn't the one to unfollow her.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he wrote on his story. "S**t is getting suss out here."

Rumors of trouble in paradise had plagued the Biebers at the start of 2024, but the two silenced the haters with news of their first pregnancy in May.

Hailey gave birth to son Jack Blues Bieber a few months later, and the new parents have been loved-up on social media ever since.

Amid a cozy trip to Aspen with pals Kylie and Kendall Jenner over the weekend, Justin posted a sweet tribute to the Rhode mogul, calling her "the greatest woman I have and ever will know."

Justin is now following Hailey again on Instagram, seemingly putting an end to the rumor mill.