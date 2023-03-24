Hailey Bieber breaks her silence amid Selena Gomez's call for peace

Hailey Bieber has broken her silence after Selena Gomez told her many Instagram followers she wants all the online drama to stop. Read more at TAG24.

By Taylor Kamnetz

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber has responded to Selena Gomez's plea for social media peace.

Hailey Bieber (r) broke her silence after Selena Gomez called for peace across social media amid the drama.
A few hours after Selena told her 403 million Instagram followers that the hate being thrown Hailey's way amid their alleged drama "isn't what I stand for," adding that "no one should have to experience hate or bullying," the model responded with a statement of her own.

She started by thanking Selena for "speaking out," noting that the two have "been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I."

"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful," Hailey wrote on her Insta story.

"While social media is an incredible way to connect and built community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together." Hailey continued, "We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself."

"In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion," she concluded.

Hailey Bieber broke her silence on her Instagram story about the ongoing drama with Selena Gomez.
Will this finally mark the beginning of the end of the ongoing online drama surrounding Selena and Hailey?

