Selena Gomez shows off all three of her stunning bridal gowns in new wedding snaps

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has revealed her three outfit changes from her lavish wedding to music producer Benny Blanco!

Selena Gomez has sent fans into a frenzy with a peek at all three of the lavish looks she wore on the day of her wedding to Benny Blanco. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

The 33-year-old star tied the knot with Benny during a star-studded ceremony in Santa Barbara over the weekend, and she's given fans a peek into her big day with a new Instagram post.

In a slideshow shared Tuesday, Selena showed off her main bridal gown – a stunning white dress from Ralph Lauren that features a halter-style bodice with lace details.

But the post also revealed her ceremony look, which was a sheer number that included the same halter top as the first.

The gown, also designed by Ralph Lauren, features lace flowers on the train, and as one close-up snap revealed, has the newlyweds' initials embroidered in a small white heart.

Selena then opted for another wardrobe change, this time ditching the long trains for a white gown with a similar halter neck as well as an off-the-shoulder strap.

Benny gave fans another peek at the nuptials in a post of his own, which featured the first photos of the Emilia Pérez star's ceremony gown.

"i married a real life disney princess," the 37-year-old gushed in the caption.

