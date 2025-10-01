Selena Gomez shows off all three of her stunning bridal gowns in new wedding snaps
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has revealed her three outfit changes from her lavish wedding to music producer Benny Blanco!
The 33-year-old star tied the knot with Benny during a star-studded ceremony in Santa Barbara over the weekend, and she's given fans a peek into her big day with a new Instagram post.
In a slideshow shared Tuesday, Selena showed off her main bridal gown – a stunning white dress from Ralph Lauren that features a halter-style bodice with lace details.
But the post also revealed her ceremony look, which was a sheer number that included the same halter top as the first.
The gown, also designed by Ralph Lauren, features lace flowers on the train, and as one close-up snap revealed, has the newlyweds' initials embroidered in a small white heart.
Selena then opted for another wardrobe change, this time ditching the long trains for a white gown with a similar halter neck as well as an off-the-shoulder strap.
Benny gave fans another peek at the nuptials in a post of his own, which featured the first photos of the Emilia Pérez star's ceremony gown.
"i married a real life disney princess," the 37-year-old gushed in the caption.
The bride and groom were joined by plenty of stars who came to celebrate the big day, including Selena's longtime pal Taylor Swift, her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, and her fellow Disney Channel alums Jennifer Stone and Maiara Walsh.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez