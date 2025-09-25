Justin Bieber's mom cryptically asks fans for prayers: "HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body"

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber 's mom Pattie Mallette declared "healing" and "freedom" for her son after he wore a "Pray for Me" shirt.

Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette (r) worried fans when she asked for healing and protection for the pop singer. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@pattiemallette

The Peaches hitmaker's mom is always "cheering" her son on, per her latest Instagram post that featured multiple black-and-white shots of Justin.

She captioned the photo dump, "I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain – be broken in Jesus' name."

Mallette also asked the "Holy Spirit" to "surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body."

While she didn't specify why she made the moving post, followers did question if all is well with the Daisies singer after he scored a major deal to headline next year's Coachella music festival.