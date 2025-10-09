Justin Bieber shares bizarre response to his mom's plea for prayers

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber has caused a stir with an unexpected response to his mom's plea for prayers.

Justin Bieber's mother shared her message back in September, and now the singer has spoken out. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@pattiemallette

It all began when Pattie Mallette shared an emotional prayer for her 31-year-old son to her Instagram page last month.

"We're cheering you on and praying for you always Justin," Pattie wrote alongside several photos of the singer.

"I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain – be broken in Jesus' name," the 50-year-old continued.

Pattie wrapped up her post by telling her followers to "Say amen if you agree."

The mom clearly just wanted to encourage and uplift Justin, but her son's reaction wasn't what may would have expected.

"Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong," Justin wrote under the post.

The snippy answer caused a bit of confusion among the Baby singer's fans, as they couldn't quite tell if he was joking or not.

Justin and his wife, Hailey, have both been outspoken about their faith, and the pop star has often taken to his own social media pages to share his own prayers in the past.