Hailey Bieber rips rumors about marriage to Justin: "Made out of thin air"

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber 's wifey, Hailey, has finally addressed the theories circulating about the pair's marriage.

Hailey Bieber (r.) addressed the false rumors surrounding her marriage to Justin Bieber. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/haileybieber

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Rhodes founder slammed the "false" rumors surrounding her marriage to the 30-year-old Peaches artist.

Fans have been worried for the Biebers after Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, reshared an Instagram post that asked users to "pray" for the spouses.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," the post read.

Yet, per Mrs. Bieber's Instagram story, any narratives about the young spouses are "100%" wrong.

"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air... Come from the land of delusion," Hailey wrote, adding, "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it."

On Saturday, the beauty mogul honored her hubby's 30th birthday with a sweet IG post that highlighted the couple's relationship.