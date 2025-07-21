Is Justin Bieber going on tour after dropping SWAG?

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber could be heading back on tour after dropping his newest album , SWAG – here's the tea!

Rumors are flying that Justin Bieber is going back on tour after the surprise release of his seventh album, SWAG. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 31-year-old hitmaker has rumors flying that he may be heading to Australia for a new tour.



Per Cosmopolitan, hosts Millsy and Karl from the radio show, 6PR Perth, teased "Rumor has it that with the release of his new album, SWAG, pop icon Justin Bieber will announce an Australian tour," adding, "he will make his way to Perth."

Meanwhile, an insider told Page Six that Justin "needs to perform," explaining, "What is his game plan? He's going to have to figure out what's next, unless he wants to be a stay-at-home dad while his wife is running her billion-dollar company."

If this is true, is the Yummy singer ready to hit the stage again after infamously canceling his Justice World Tour nearly three years ago?