Justin Bieber shreds rumors of marriage trouble with latest tattoo reveal

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber revealed what appears to be a brand-new tattoo tribute to his wife Hailey while participating in an Instagram live stream on Tuesday.

With speculation around their marriage rife, the Sorry singer took to Instagram live and quickly dispelled any doubts fans may have.

Inked into his wrist was "H22," thought to be Hailey's first initial followed by the day that she, and their recently-born son Jack were born on – November 22 and August 22, respectively.

Hailey also shrugged off the rumors, explaining that her apparent unfollowing of her husband was simply because he had briefly deactivated his account.

"It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!" Hailey commented on a since-taken down TikTok post speculating about their relationship, People reports.

Justin's new tattoo is the latest addition to his impressive collection, which includes a bird on his neck and intricate sleeves covering his arms.