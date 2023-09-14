Justin Bieber honors wife Hailey on fifth wedding anniversary in the sweetest way

Los Angeles, California - Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with touching Instagram tributes!

Year five. Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate their wedding anniversary with touching Instagram tributes. © Screenshot/Instagram/JustinBieber

Mrs. Bieber will always be the 29-year-old singer's favorite girl.

On Wednesday, Justin reflected on being married to Hailey for five years via IG.

The photo dump featured rare pics of the Biebers, with the cover photo being an up-close snap of the two kissing.

"To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart," the Peaches crooner captioned the post.

"I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being."



The second pic in the dump featured the Rhodes founder posing in front of a cake with two candles and flowers while Justin embraced her.

Hailey also commemorated the spouses' anniversary with her own IG tribute.