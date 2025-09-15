Justin Bieber shares ten "Bieber family" rules with wife Hailey

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Sunday, sharing a heartfelt glimpse into the values that guide their family life.

Justin Bieber (l.) shared a list of family rules to celebrate his and Hailey's seventh wedding anniversary. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@lilbieber

To mark the milestone, the SWAG hitmaker posted a photo on Instagram over the weekend of wall art titled "the bieber family," featuring a list of ten guiding principles.

The rules highlight the couple's focus on wellness, innovation, gratitude, and respect for others.

The list reads:

We value Rest as Worship.

We value Longevity and a sustainable pace of life.

We value Quality and excellence of production.

We value INNOVATION and moving the human experience forward.

We value HEALTH and physical wellness as an act of stewardship.

We value Sustainability and creating products that serve humanity.

We value Servanthood and making people feel like they can fly.

We value Generosity and graciously giving time, money, and respect to people on our path.

We value Life as a gift and practice daily gratitude for the day that has been given to us.

We value HUMAN beings and believe in their dignity and eternal worth.

In another Instagram post, Justin shared a sweet throwback photo of himself and Hailey smiling together while sporting matching leather jackets

The Biebers, who tied the knot in September 2018, share one child named Jack Blues Bieber and have been open about their dedication to faith, family, and living intentionally.