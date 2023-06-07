Justin Bieber's dad sparks outrage with anti-LGBTQ+ message: "Thank a straight person"

Justin Bieber's father Jeremy Bieber has ignited a firestorm of backlash on social media after making an offensive comment about the LGBTQ+ community.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Jeremy Bieber, the father of music icon Justin Bieber, has created outrage on social media after making an offensive and seemingly anti-LGBTQ+ post on social media.

Jeremy Bieber (r.), Justin Bieber's father, is speaking out against the LGBTQ+ community on social media, and Beliebers aren't here for it.
Jeremy Bieber (r.), Justin Bieber's father, is speaking out against the LGBTQ+ community on social media, and Beliebers aren't here for it.  © Collage: ALLISON DINNER / AFP, Screenshot/Instagram/jeremybieber

On Wednesday, Justin Bieber's dad urged his followers to "thank a straight person this month for your existence," sparking debate amongst social media users.

A few days prior, he posted a message with a similar sentiment on Twitter: "We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we're all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!" criticizing the values embraced by the younger generation.

The replies to his tweet have become a battleground, with users questioning Jeremy's credibility.

Bronny James gets respectfully humbled by NBA champion Kenny Smith
Bronny James Bronny James gets respectfully humbled by NBA champion Kenny Smith

One user tweeted, "Say a man that has 3 children from 3 different women. Your moral compass is a tad askew."

Another sarcastically wrote, "As long as he doesn’t forget to thank his son for paying his bills."

Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, parted ways with his father Jeremy shortly after Justin's birth, leaving Pattie to raise him single-handedly, according to TMZ.

After recognizing the gravity of the situation, Jeremy took to Twitter to apologize.

Justin Bieber's dad posts update in response to backlash

Jeremy Bieber issued an apology on social media after posting an offensive message against the LGBTQ+ community.
Jeremy Bieber issued an apology on social media after posting an offensive message against the LGBTQ+ community.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@jeremybieber

Realizing the impact of his words on the LGBTQ+ community, Jeremy Bieber posted an update on Wednesday.

"Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters," he tweeted.

He later clarified that he never meant to offend anyone and deleted the initially controversial Instagram post.

Cover photo: Collage: ALLISON DINNER / AFP, Screenshot/Instagram/jeremybieber

More on Justin Bieber: