Britney Spears shares – then deletes – racy dance to Justin Timberlake song

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears seductively danced to her ex Justin Timberlake's song before quietly deleting the Instagram post!

Did Britney Spears throw shade at her ex, Justin Timberlake (l.), with her spicy Instagram video? © Collage: IMAGO / Allstar & Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

The 42-year-old pop star's Tuesday post featured Britney sexily swaying to her ex's joint track, Bounce, featuring Timbaland, Dr. Dre, and Missy Elliott.

The Criminal performer provocatively danced in a sheer, silver mini-dress with a silver bra.

She further raised eyebrows with her original caption, "The nasty version."

Hours later, the Gimme More hitmaker edited the caption and seemingly scrapped the JT dance entirely.

She did leave up another video of her dancing in the same outfit to a different song – her own Tom's Diner featuring Giorgio Moroder.

"Sex and Diamonds!!! Pss stay nice my friends," she wrote in the caption.

Was the entertainer trying to troll the *NSYNC member with her original post?

Britney and Justin haven't exactly been on good terms following the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me.

The Lucky singer dropped major bombshells about the Cry Me a River artist, including his alleged cheating and her painful abortion.