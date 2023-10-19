Britney Spears drops shocking cheating confession in new memoir
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, has revealed even more bombshells about her relationship with Justin Timberlake!
More explosive revelations from the 41-year-old pop star's upcoming book regarding her highly-publicized romance with the 42-year-old *NSYNC member have been released!
Per The US Sun, Britney apparently admitted to cheating on Justin with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson.
"We were out one night, and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night," the book's excerpt read.
The Sometimes singer added that she and the Mirrors artist "agreed to move past" the infidelity given the years she was "loyal to Justin" and that she "only had eyes for him."
But that wasn't the only rumor Britney clarified about their romance, as she also spilled what went down when they called things off for good.
Britney Spears reveals how Justin Timberlake broke up with her
The Everytime musician also reportedly confirmed the long-standing gossip that Justin dumped her via text message.
According to The New York Times, Britney wrote in the book that she was "devastated" after the break-up and even considered quitting the music industry.
"I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood," Britney said.
Additionally, the Crossroads star slammed the media for portraying her as a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy" after Justin's Cry Me a River music video infamously implied that she cheated on him.
Previous excerpts from Britney's book have also revealed that Justin cheated on her with another celebrity and that the singer allegedly had an abortion after becoming pregnant with her famous ex's child.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears