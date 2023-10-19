Britney Spears drops shocking cheating confession in new memoir

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' memoir, The Woman in Me, has revealed even more bombshells about her relationship with Justin Timberlake !

Britney Spears spilled more tea about her romance with Justin Timberlake in her new memoir, The Woman in Me. © Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

More explosive revelations from the 41-year-old pop star's upcoming book regarding her highly-publicized romance with the 42-year-old *NSYNC member have been released!

Per The US Sun, Britney apparently admitted to cheating on Justin with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson.

"We were out one night, and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night," the book's excerpt read.

The Sometimes singer added that she and the Mirrors artist "agreed to move past" the infidelity given the years she was "loyal to Justin" and that she "only had eyes for him."

But that wasn't the only rumor Britney clarified about their romance, as she also spilled what went down when they called things off for good.