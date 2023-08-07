SUGA becomes third BTS member to enlist in South Korean military service

Seoul, South Korea - A third member of K-pop megastars BTS has begun the process of enlisting in South Korea's mandatory military service, the band's agency said Monday.

BTS member SUGA (r.) is enlisting to complete his mandatory South Korean military service. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

All able-bodied men in South Korea must serve at least 18 months in the military and, after a years-long debate about whether BTS deserved an exemption, Jin, the oldest member of the group, enlisted last year, followed by his bandmate J-Hope in April.



"We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," HYBE said in a statement.

"We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns," it added, without providing further details.

Before the band went on a hiatus in June last year, BTS bagged six No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 chart, and all seven members of the boyband have reached the top of the charts with solo tracks, Billboard said.

