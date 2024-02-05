Kanye West gets shafted by Bill Maher: "Charming antisemite"
Los Angeles, California - Jewish comedian Bill Maher recently revealed that he decided last minute not to release an interview he did for his podcast with controversial rapper Kanye West.
Bill is clearly not a Ye fan.
In a new interview with TMZ, Maher shared that he had recorded a two-hour talk with Ye for his Club Random With Bill Maher podcast. And said that while the rapper is a "charming antisemite,"he chose not to air it.
The political commentator argued that Ye's controversial speech is "spreading the fertilizer for antisemitism to grow."
Maher's remarks are included in an upcoming documentary titled Kanye West: Unhinged But Unstoppable, which will explore the idea that West, who nearly sabotaged his career with a string of public antisemitic comments last year, is "uncancellable."
The documentary interviews a number of people close to Ye, including a few that speak in his defense, including fellow rapper The Game, who shared he believes Kanye can't be cancelled because he "doesn't fear or care of being cancelled."
Do Kanye West and Bill Maher have beef?
Maher, on the other hand, believes West just keeps getting lucky.
"It's just interesting the way some people skate, and some people get canceled for much less, egregious infractions," the comedian explained. "And yet, some people... say bad things, and the angel of death seems to just fly right over their house.
"It's Passover, ironically," he joked.
The Kanye documentary will air on Fox on Monday at 9 PM EST.
