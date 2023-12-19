Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign delay highly-anticipated album release
Los Angeles, California - Rappers Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign were expected to release their new joint album last week, but it seems fans will have to wait a bit longer.
On Monday, a spokesperson for Ye revealed to Billboard that the duo are now planning to drop the record on New Year's Eve.
The album was originally scheduled for release on Friday, December 15, but for some unknown reason, it did not arrive on time.
Vultures will mark West's comeback to the music industry after he spent the better half of 2022 sabotaging his career by publicly making a series of antisemitic comments.
To this day, he continues to double down on his remarks.
During a listening party last Friday, Ye was filmed giving the audience a 10-minute antisemitic and hate-filled lecture. He also wore a black KKK mask while performing songs from the album in Miami.
When will Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign release Vultures?
Despite the continued controversy, Ye fans are highly anticipating the album, which has had some hiccups leading up to its release.
One track samples the song Backstreet's Back by the Backstreet Boys, but Ye was never cleared to use it, and fellow rapper Nikki Minaj refused his request to add a song she was featured on to the album.
There's a good chance that West, who is known for being unpredictable and erratic, may decide to drop the album early or sometime after New Year's Eve.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Cover Images