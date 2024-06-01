Did Kanye West really design this viral new "Yeezy Cybertruck?"
Los Angeles, California - Social media has been abuzz with rumors that rapper Kanye West designed a new "Yeezy Cybertruck." But is any of it true?
Instagram user Jevon "Jerzey" Goldson recently posted a video of a sleek black geometric Cybertruck making its way out of a garage at the Petersen Automotive Museum.
"Kanye previews his new Yeezy Cyber Truck going for 1.2 [million dollars]," a caption attached to the video reads.
The post has gone super viral with nearly 2 million likes to date and has sparked rumors that the rapper teamed up with Elon Musk – the CEO of Tesla, which created the original Cybertruck – to create the futuristic vehicle seen in the video.
But it turns out that Ye, who is indeed well-known for his eccentric taste and style, actually had absolutely no involvement in creating the mystery ride.
The car featured in the video is actually the "Lo-Res Car" created by the clothing company United Nude, which is itself a lowered 3D resolution re-design of the Lamborghini Countach.
The project is described as "a conceptual design experiment, rather than a conventional car."
Many social media users weren't impressed with the car's design, with one user describing it as a "Chinese take out box," and another joking, "You gotta solve the quadratic formula just to park that thing."
