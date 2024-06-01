Did Kanye West really design this viral new "Yeezy Cybertruck?"

Los Angeles, California - Social media has been abuzz with rumors that rapper Kanye West designed a new "Yeezy Cybertruck." But is any of it true?

A recent Instagram video claimed that Kanye West (r.) has created a new "Yeezy Cybertruck." © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@theonlyjerzey & IMAGO / Cover-Images

Instagram user Jevon "Jerzey" Goldson recently posted a video of a sleek black geometric Cybertruck making its way out of a garage at the Petersen Automotive Museum.



"Kanye previews his new Yeezy Cyber Truck going for 1.2 [million dollars]," a caption attached to the video reads.

The post has gone super viral with nearly 2 million likes to date and has sparked rumors that the rapper teamed up with Elon Musk – the CEO of Tesla, which created the original Cybertruck – to create the futuristic vehicle seen in the video.

But it turns out that Ye, who is indeed well-known for his eccentric taste and style, actually had absolutely no involvement in creating the mystery ride.

The car featured in the video is actually the "Lo-Res Car" created by the clothing company United Nude, which is itself a lowered 3D resolution re-design of the Lamborghini Countach.

The project is described as "a conceptual design experiment, rather than a conventional car."