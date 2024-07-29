Did North West just diss her step-mom Bianca Censori in front of Kanye?

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West spent quality time with his daughter North West and his wife Bianca Censori over the weekend! But was North phoning it in?

Kanye West (r.) had a family day out with North West (c.) and his wife Bianca Censori (l.) © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the.real.bianca.censori & @kimkardashian + IMAGO / Bestimage

It would seem that the 47-year-old hip-hop mogul and his wifey are Marvel fans as they were spotted watching Deadpool & Wolverine with his 11-year-old mini-me.

Viral pics from the family outing showed Ye decked out in an all-black fit while Censori attempted to cover up in a nude-colored long-sleeve shirt and tiny matching shorts plus black lace-up heels.

As for North, the pre-teen looked comfy in her Raiders jersey, denim shorts, and slides.

One snap showed Northie hugging the Yeezy architect... kind of.

To be more precise, Bianca was hugging North. The sassy kiddo seemed to be having a fit of the grumps, however, and was not seen hugging her step-mom back.

The trio haven't been seen together in some time, so it's good to see Ye bonding with his oldest daughter, who's looking to follow in his footsteps in music.