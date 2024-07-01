Is Kim Kardashian worried about North West getting closer to Bianca Censori?

Los Angeles, California - Should Kim Kardashian be worried about North West 's relationship with Bianca Censori?

Will North West's (r.) growing relationship with Bianca Censori (l.) a problem for Kim Kardashian? © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 43-year-old SKIMs mogul's parenting struggles may get worse, as the 11-year-old is said to be getting "closer" to Kanye West's wife.

A body language expert broke down North and her stepmom's recent time together in Tokyo in an interview with The Mirror published Sunday.

According to the specialist, the pre-teen and the Yeezy designer's pics from their outing proved that they're "not only close but also growing into a good friendship."

The expert noted that North's body language "suggests she's having a great time with Kanye and Bianca," adding that she looks "confident" and "happy" with the 29-year-old architect.

But does North's bond with Bianca mean she'll choose her and Ye over spending time with her mom?

The reality star is certainly close with her mini-me, but she has been brutally honest about parenting four kids solo. Notably, she's also spilled that her oldest daughter prefers to live with her dad because he lives a simpler lifestyle than the SKIMs mogul does.