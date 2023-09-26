Julia Fox makes surprising admission about sex life with Kanye West
Los Angeles, California - Actor and model Julia Fox has claimed that there was "no sex" involved in her relationship with controversial rapper Kanye West.
Fox (33) is preparing to publish a memoir next month, where she shares a ton of her life experiences, including those of a sexual nature.
Surprisingly, the book doesn't include any spicy details about her brief relationship with Ye last year, which took place right after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
The model was asked about the omission during a recent interview with The New York Times, and her response was pretty surprising.
"Because there, like, wasn't any. It wasn't really about that," she said of sex with the rapper without elaborating further.
Fox's claim seems a bit far-fetched as Ye has previously admitted, in his music and in interviews, that he has struggled with addictions to porn and sex.
Julia Fox opens up about brief romance with Kanye West
In September 2022, he went on a wild Instagram rant where he shared that "pornography destroyed my family" and begged Kardashian not to "do playboy."
West went on to marry former Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in January 2023, and the two have recently made headlines as they have been stirring up trouble with NSFW antics as they enjoy their lengthy vacation in Italy.
Fox's memoir Down the Drain will be released everywhere on Tuesday, October 10.
