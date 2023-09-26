Julia Fox makes surprising admission about sex life with Kanye West

Los Angeles, California - Actor and model Julia Fox has claimed that there was "no sex" involved in her relationship with controversial rapper Kanye West .

Model Julia Fox claims she and Kanye West, who she briefly dated in 2022, never had sex during their relationship, stating, "It wasn't really about that." © Collage: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fox (33) is preparing to publish a memoir next month, where she shares a ton of her life experiences, including those of a sexual nature.

Surprisingly, the book doesn't include any spicy details about her brief relationship with Ye last year, which took place right after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The model was asked about the omission during a recent interview with The New York Times, and her response was pretty surprising.

"Because there, like, wasn't any. It wasn't really about that," she said of sex with the rapper without elaborating further.

Fox's claim seems a bit far-fetched as Ye has previously admitted, in his music and in interviews, that he has struggled with addictions to porn and sex.