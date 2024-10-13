Kanye West accused of sexual assaulting assistant at event co-hosted by Diddy

Santa Monica, California - Kanye West has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a former assistant at a studio session that was co-hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Kanye "Ye" West has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting his former assistant. © AFP/Ronald Martinez/Getty

Lauren Pisciotta served Ye's assistant and chief-of-staff from July 2021 until October 2022, during which time she alleges that he drugged her and sexually assaulted.

"After a few small sips of the beverage, poured at the direction of Kanye West a.k.a. Ye by a studio assistant and then served to her by Kanye West, Plaintiff suddenly started to feel disoriented," the suit alleges.

Pisciotta says that she was then sexually assaulted. According to the suit, she didn't realize what had really happened until Ye's former wife commented that the two of them had been "intimate" with each other. At the time, Pisciotta alleges that Ye admitted to them having "hooked up."

Pisciotta's accusations were added to a lawsuit which she had already filed in June, accusing the rapper of wrongful termination, sexual harassment, and unpaid wages, among other things.

Legal paperwork, which was obtained by the New York Post, shows that the latest round of allegations were made in a filing on October 8.

Diddy, who is named as a co-host of the studio session but is not being accused of wrongdoing, has been denied bail twice after being hit with three counts of sexually abusing women after coercing them into drug-fueled sex parties. He has also been sued for sexual assault by more than 100 alleged victims.