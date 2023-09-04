Kanye West and Bianca Censori hit with Venice ban after boat controversy!

Venice, Italy - Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Italian misadventures have taken another twist as reports emerged that the controversial couple have been banned by a boat rental service!

According to the Daily Mail, last week's "full moon" display by the rapper was the last straw for the Venice boat rental company Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, which has now issued a lifetime ban for both Kanye and Censori.

The incident spread like wildfire on the internet after videos showed the artist and his architect spouse on vessel, in what some have speculated was a pretty compromising position.

At the very least, Kanye showed a little bit too much booty for everyone's taste – and this very much includes the owners of the boat in question.

"Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats," a Venezia Turismo Motoscafi statement read, per the Mail.

As for the episode that sparked the ban, the it added: "On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority."