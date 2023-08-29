Was Kanye West flashing a full moon during a romantic boat ride in Italy?

Venice, Italy - Controversial rapper Kanye "Ye" West recently gave citizens in Italy quite a show as he and his "wife" Bianca Censori were out on a romantic boat ride. But was it intentional, or something more?

Rapper Kanye West was spotted in Italy with his pants down as he and his wife Bianca Censori enjoyed a nice boat ride along a Venice canal. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch

Full moon anyone?

According to Page Six, the newlyweds enjoyed a trip on a river gondola along a Venice canal on Sunday afternoon.

As West, who was wearing all black, no shoes, and a face wrapping, was spotted sitting on an elevated part of the boat, his bare booty was left exposed at some point, flashing nearby boat passengers.

Censori was seen close to Ye seated in a lower area, and appeared not to be wearing much of anything.

Ye seemed oblivious to his pants being down, and to be enjoying the ride.