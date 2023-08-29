Was Kanye West flashing a full moon during a romantic boat ride in Italy?
Venice, Italy - Controversial rapper Kanye "Ye" West recently gave citizens in Italy quite a show as he and his "wife" Bianca Censori were out on a romantic boat ride. But was it intentional, or something more?
Full moon anyone?
According to Page Six, the newlyweds enjoyed a trip on a river gondola along a Venice canal on Sunday afternoon.
As West, who was wearing all black, no shoes, and a face wrapping, was spotted sitting on an elevated part of the boat, his bare booty was left exposed at some point, flashing nearby boat passengers.
Censori was seen close to Ye seated in a lower area, and appeared not to be wearing much of anything.
Ye seemed oblivious to his pants being down, and to be enjoying the ride.
What is going on with Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Italy behavior?
A clip of the incident which has gone viral on social media shows Censori putting on a heavy gray trench coat as the couple exits the boat, joined by an unidentified female friend.
It has created a firestorm among users, with some arguing that Ye mooned others intentionally, while others believe something sexual between Ye and his wife was going down.
The duo got "hitched" in a non-legally binding ceremony in January and have recently been on vacation in Italy. They've been making waves with the locals, who've found their bizarre wardrobe choices to be offensive and "disrespectful."
It is rumored that West is planning to use Censori to help him make a "culture-shifting" comeback to the fashion world and is working on new music.
