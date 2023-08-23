Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's nude look further angers Italian locals!

Florence, Italy - Kanye West 's wifey Bianca Censori has once again angered Italian locals with her risqué fashion !

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori are stirring more controversy in Italy. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Screenshot/Instagram/bianca.censori_official

The 46-year-old hip hop mogul's wife is definitely living that dolce la vita life.

The supposed spouses are still taking over Italy with their head-turning looks, and Censori has again made the locals blush with another nude fit on Monday.

The Yeezy designer rocked a see-through tan top with no bra underneath and beige tights that gave the illusion that she was completely nude.

She completed the look with white pumps, a slicked-back hairstyle, and a black messenger bag that she wore across her chest.

The NSFW look may be peak fashion, but Censori is still on the bad side of the Italian locals!