Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's nude look further angers Italian locals!
Florence, Italy - Kanye West's wifey Bianca Censori has once again angered Italian locals with her risqué fashion!
The 46-year-old hip hop mogul's wife is definitely living that dolce la vita life.
The supposed spouses are still taking over Italy with their head-turning looks, and Censori has again made the locals blush with another nude fit on Monday.
The Yeezy designer rocked a see-through tan top with no bra underneath and beige tights that gave the illusion that she was completely nude.
She completed the look with white pumps, a slicked-back hairstyle, and a black messenger bag that she wore across her chest.
The NSFW look may be peak fashion, but Censori is still on the bad side of the Italian locals!
Will Kanye West's wife Bianca get arrested for risqué fashion?
According to TMZ, some Italian residents want Censori to be booted from the country or even arrested for her controversial attire.
This follows a report from the Daily Mail that claimed locals are "angered" by the architect's "disrespectful" and "immodest" apparel.
Meanwhile, there's also chatter that Ye is the one controlling his "wifey's" clothing, which is plausible since he had a hand in Kim Kardashian's fashion career.
Stay tuned to see if Ye and Censori's peculiar style leads to the couple bidding "arrivederci" to Italy sooner than planned!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Screenshot/Instagram/bianca.censori_official