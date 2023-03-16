Kanye West catches lucky break after throwing photographer's cell phone

Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West got a lucky break as he managed to avoid charges of battery after he snatched a woman's phone and threw it in the street.

Ye seems to be walking away unscathed from this one.

According to a release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the photographer's phone he grabbed was undamaged, but the phone's case, worth $30, suffered some minor damage.

Ye was being investigated by local authorities for possible battery charges after the exchange, but the woman decided not to press charges in the end.

In a video of the January incident which took place after his kids' basketball game, West is seen standing outside the woman's car, pleading for her to stop filming him with her phone. She argues that she was filming him because of his celebrity status.

West proceeds to reach into the car, snatch the phone, and then throw it in the street as he walks away.

A few weeks later, Ye made a visit to a local police station to report a similar incident that took place with paparazzi, requesting police to do something about the nuisance.