Kanye West claims he has "signs of autism" in private text convo with Elon Musk
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West claimed he has "signs of autism" in screenshots of a text message exchange he had with billionaire Elon Musk.
On Wednesday, Ian Connor, a close friend and stylist for Ye, shared a text conversation he had with the rapper on Instagram, where West, whom Connor has saved in his phone as "President Ye," demands that he "Get this out to the public."
According to Page Six, Connor included screenshots that seem to show West badgering Musk about not speaking to him in a private conversation.
He then rants about his mental health, writing, "I'm not bipolar" and "I have signs of autism from my car accident."
West was referring to an accident he was involved in back in 2002, which he wrote about in his breakout hit song Through The Wire, and how, in 2018, he publicly shared that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Kanye West references Kim Kardashian in texts to Elon Musk
Ye went on to call Musk out for not speaking out while he was going through his divorce with Kim Kardashian last year.
"You can't watch Kim keep my kids from me and not say anything publicly, and then call yourself my friend, so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform."
It's unclear why Ye wanted to share the screenshots so badly, and many are left wondering if there's even any possible connections between autism and car accidents.
Cover photo: Collage: Alain JOCARD / AFP & KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP