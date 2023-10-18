Kanye West claims he has "signs of autism" in private text convo with Elon Musk

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West claimed he has "signs of autism" in screenshots of a text message exchange he had with billionaire Elon Musk .

Kanye West (r.) recently shared a private conversation he had with Elon Musk where he told the billionaire that he has "signs of autism" from a car crash in 2002. © Collage: Alain JOCARD / AFP & KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Ian Connor, a close friend and stylist for Ye, shared a text conversation he had with the rapper on Instagram, where West, whom Connor has saved in his phone as "President Ye," demands that he "Get this out to the public."

According to Page Six, Connor included screenshots that seem to show West badgering Musk about not speaking to him in a private conversation.

He then rants about his mental health, writing, "I'm not bipolar" and "I have signs of autism from my car accident."

West was referring to an accident he was involved in back in 2002, which he wrote about in his breakout hit song Through The Wire, and how, in 2018, he publicly shared that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.