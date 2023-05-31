Kanye West ditches shoulder pads as Bianca Censori continues face wrap mystery on dinner date

Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West and his wife Bianca Censori continue to gain attention with their bizarre fashion choices, but this time, Censori went incognito.

The controversial rapper and his wife were spotted leaving the West Hollywood Edition Hotel on Monday night, where the two shared a rooftop dinner date.



Ye (45) was seen sporting jeans and a tight, black t-shirt which read "Berlin," while noticeably ditching the shoulder pads he rocked on his last two public outings. He did decide to keep wearing his new sock shoes.

Censori (28), who Ye tied the knot with in a non-legally binding ceremony back in January, was seen with her entire head covered in a tight wrap, only showing her eyes.

Mrs. West seems to be making it her personal style, as she was seen with a shirt covering her head the last time the two were spotted out. Ye also kept things in the same vein, as his last shirts read "Polizei," meaning "police" in German.

Social media users have argued that Censori is simply trying to hide from paparazzi, while others believe she is covering her face after a meme comparing her new short blonde hair to Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, who Ye previously trolled, recently took over the internet.