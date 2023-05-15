Kanye West files trademark for a mysterious new Yeezy product

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West seems to be trying to get back in the fashion game, as he recently filed to trademark a new Yeezy product.

Kanye West recently filed a trademark for a new piece of footwear he's working on called YZY sock shoes. © Collage: IMAGO / Zoonar

According to TMZ, the rapper's Mascotte Holdings Inc. filed the documents for "YZY SOCK SHOES" on May 4 with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The document doesn't say much else about the new goods, but describes the product as "socks with leather soles."

A photo of West from 2019 has been circulating on social media, as many believe it shows the rapper wearing the design, but this has not been confirmed.

Ye was dropped from his multimillion-dollar partnership with Adidas following a series of public antisemitic remarks he made last year.

The company took a huge financial hit over the decision, as did West, who recently lost his status as a billionaire.

Last week, Adidas announced that they would be selling leftover stock of Yeezy gear, and donating some of the proceeds to organizations that help people who "have been hurt by Kanye's statements."