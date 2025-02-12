Kanye West dropped by talent agency and hit with lawsuit as Nazi scandal escalates

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Kanye West is facing more consequences for pushing pro-Nazi sentiments and selling shirts with swastikas online.

Kanye West was dropped by his talent agency, had his online store deleted, and was hit with a lawsuit as he continues to push antisemitic rhetoric. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Tuesday, Shopify, the online retail platform West used to sell a plain white shirt with a swastika on it, took the store down as he violated the company's policies.

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform," the company said. "This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms."

In a memo obtained by The Logic, Shopify's general counsel said Ye's "stunt" was "not a good faith attempt to make money" and said the store was taken down because it presented a "real risk of fraud," not for the offensive merch being sold.

West has been sharing a flood of pro-Nazi rhetoric on social media as of late, proclaiming in one post, "I'm a Nazi... I love Hitler."

Similarly to 2022, when West tanked his career for making antisemitic remarks, his recent comments are continuing to bring serious consequences.

33 & West, Ye's talent agency, announced on Monday they had dropped the rapper as a client over the scandal, and on Tuesday, a Jewish woman who formerly worked for West filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful termination as well as gender and religious discrimination.