Kanye West's bid to sell Nazi t-shirts shut down as hate-fueled scandal mounts

Los Angeles, California - The website of Kanye West 's Yeezy fashion brand was offline Tuesday after it began selling plain white t-shirts with a swastika.

The site displayed the message "Something went wrong" and "This store is unavailable."

West, who now calls himself Ye, appeared in a commercial for the site that aired in Southern California during the Super Bowl.

In the low-budget ad, the rapper was sitting in what appeared to be a dentist's chair, flashing a set of diamond-encrusted dentures, and saying he had spent all the money for the commercial on the new teeth.

He told viewers he had filmed the ad on an iPhone and directed them to visit his yeezy.com website.

Immediately after the ad aired, Variety reported, the website had a range of West's fashionwear available, but it changed a short time later and began displaying only a single item – a white t-shirt with a large black swastika on the front, with a $20 price tag.

Variety, citing people familiar with the ad booking process, said the 30-second spot had gone through the usual approval channels, which included a look at the website. Nothing objectionable was flagged.

But by Tuesday the site, which was underpinned by e-commerce firm Shopify, was offline.