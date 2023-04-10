Kanye West faces heat from former Donda Academy teacher who's warning others
Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West is being sued by former employees at Donda Academy, and one teacher has a few warnings for parents of students still attending Ye's school.
Cecilia Hailey, a former teacher at the school, sat down for an interview with TMZ and shared some things parents should know about Ye's bizarre educational experiment.
"[Parents] need to be aware that their children are behind and that they need to consider that it’s gonna be very hard for them to be able to transfer their kids out of that school next year," she explained.
Hailey, along with another teacher, filed a lawsuit against the rapper last week that alleges they were wrongfully terminated after expressing concerns over the school's conditions.
She claims that grades, report cards, and progress reports have not been kept, and that "they can't get transcripts" because of it, which is normally needed to transfer from one academic institution to another.
"So because Donda's not accredited, you really can't get any documents from the school to show where you've been," she said.
Former Donda Academy teacher warns other parents: "It won't be the child's fault"
She went on to explain that students without transcripts will probably get tested, and because Ye's school is so behind, the student may test low and be placed in a lower grade or be considered learning disabled.
"it won’t be the child's fault that they're behind, it is Donda's fault," Hailey added.
Hailey ended the interview by pleading for Kanye to "retry again with people that know what they're doing."
