Kanye West faces heat from former Donda Academy teacher who's warning others

Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West is being sued by former employees at Donda Academy, and one teacher has a few warnings for parents of students still attending Ye's school.

A former teacher at Kanye West's Donda Academy claims that students still attending the school are behind and may face issues transferring. © Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Cecilia Hailey, a former teacher at the school, sat down for an interview with TMZ and shared some things parents should know about Ye's bizarre educational experiment.

"[Parents] need to be aware that their children are behind and that they need to consider that it’s gonna be very hard for them to be able to transfer their kids out of that school next year," she explained.

Hailey, along with another teacher, filed a lawsuit against the rapper last week that alleges they were wrongfully terminated after expressing concerns over the school's conditions.

She claims that grades, report cards, and progress reports have not been kept, and that "they can't get transcripts" because of it, which is normally needed to transfer from one academic institution to another.

"So because Donda's not accredited, you really can't get any documents from the school to show where you've been," she said.