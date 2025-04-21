Kanye West makes antisemitic post after being spotted out on dinner date with alleged ex Bianca Censori

Spain - Rapper Kanye "Ye" West recently shared his bizarre reaction after he was spotted with his ex Bianca Censori after the two went through what appeared to be a messy breakup .

After Kanye West (r.) and Bianca Censori (l.) were recently spotted out on a dinner date, the rapper shared a bizarre, antisemitic reaction on social media. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to Page Six, the couple was seen on a dinner date at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands on Friday.

Both were wearing all black, with West shrouded in a large hoodie and Censori wearing a bodysuit.

Photos and videos quickly spread on social media, leaving fans to speculate about the current state of their relationship.

West seemed to confirm earlier this month that they had split up by releasing a song titled Bianca, in which he begged for her to come back to him.

West – who tanked his career after publicly labeling himself an antisemite – reportedly shared a now-deleted X post on Sunday in which he states, "When my wife don't talk, she's my wife. She's not your wife."

"Tell Hollywood starlets ran by the Jews when they can talk and what they should say when they do talk," West added. "You hate the male female dynamic and the black and white dynamic."

While West scrubbed his X page soon after, he continued tweeting on Monday, sharing a new song.