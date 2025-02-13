Have Kanye West and Bianca Censori split up after Ye's Nazi scandal?

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have allegedly broken up for good following a series of new scandals surrounding the repeatedly disgraced rapper.

Kanye West (l.) and Bianca Censori (r.) attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. © Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Rumors of the couple's split have been circulating for some time, but on Thursday, TMZ and Daily Mail reported that it has finally happened.

According to inside sources, both sides have reached out to divorce attorneys just 11 days after their highly controversial nude appearance at the Grammys.

The alleged breakup also comes following Kanye's renewed antisemitic rhetoric in a hateful and misogynistic social media rant where he declared himself to be a Nazi and praised Adolf Hitler.

X owner Elon Musk reportedly censored the Gold Digger artist's page on the site after he started posting porn, after which Ye reportedly deactivated the account himself.

And that's not all – the rapper also released a Super Bowl commercial with a link to his Yeezy site, where the only thing for sale there was a shirt with a swastika on it, causing widespread outrage.

The offensive shirt has now been removed from the website.