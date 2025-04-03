Kanye West says Bianca Censori dumped him over disturbing rants in new song
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has spilled the tea on his wife, Bianca Censori, leaving him over his controversial social media rants in a new track!
The 47-year-old rapper confirmed his rumored split from the Australia native and begged her to take him back in his new song, BIANCA.
In the chorus for the track, which is from his new album WW3, Ye raps, "Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me."
He continues, "I know what I did to make you mad / Bianca, I just want you to come back."
The Donda artist also teases that Censori had a "panic attack" over his vile tweets, saying, "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital 'cause I am not sick I just do not get it."
Ye adds, "She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca's back I stay up all night I'm not going to sleep / I really don't know where she's at."
Will Bianca Censori reunite with Kanye West after his plea?
The Grammy winner further confesses to tracking her location through his Maybach app and takes aim at the 30-year-old's family, whom he alleges want him "locked up."
He raps, "They want me to go on retreat / They want me to run and meet / I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I'm making this song for Bianca / I'm feeling the spirit of Donda."
The estranged couple reportedly split in February after their NSFW appearance at this year's Grammys. Ye is also engaged in a feud with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian – who has become the latest target of his unhinged rants.
