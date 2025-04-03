Kanye West says Bianca Censori dumped him over disturbing rants in new song

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has spilled the tea on his wife, Bianca Censori, leaving him over his controversial social media rants in a new track !

Kanye West spilled the tea over his pending divorce from Bianca Censori (r.) in a new song, BIANCA. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The 47-year-old rapper confirmed his rumored split from the Australia native and begged her to take him back in his new song, BIANCA.

In the chorus for the track, which is from his new album WW3, Ye raps, "Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me."

He continues, "I know what I did to make you mad / Bianca, I just want you to come back."

The Donda artist also teases that Censori had a "panic attack" over his vile tweets, saying, "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital 'cause I am not sick I just do not get it."

Ye adds, "She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca's back I stay up all night I'm not going to sleep / I really don't know where she's at."