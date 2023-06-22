Kanye West restores childhood home to honor his late mother Donda

Chicago, Illinois - Controversial rapper Kanye "Ye" West has been working to restore his childhood home to honor his late mother, and after years of work, the project is finally complete.

Kanye West (r.) recently put the finishing touches on the restoration project of his childhood home in Chicago, which he has dedicated it to his late mother Donda. © Collage: VINCE BUCCI/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP & Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

According to The Daily Mail, West (46) put the finishing touches on the Chicago home where he grew up in the '80s, adding a brand-new roof to the 1,600-square-foot property.

In 2017, an inspector called for the home, which was built in 1905, to be demolished. But West fought back, securing permits to allow for the needed restorations.

A neighbor told the outlet that a close friend of Ye's takes care of the home while that rapper currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife Bianca Censori, so he can. be close to his children whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The project has been a tribute to Ye's mom Donda West after she tragically passed away in November 2007.

The rapper has dedicated two albums, Donda and Donda 2, to his mom, and In February 2022, he had a replica of his childhood home built for a Donda 2 concert event performance, which sat in the middle of the stage.

He also started up a private school in LA called the Donda Academy, which has faced controversy and lawsuits over some of its questionable practices.