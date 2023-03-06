Kanye West returns to Instagram with an odd request

Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West has made a surprising return to Instagram with a peculiar post.

Kanye "Ye" West is back on Instagram, but his return has some scratching their heads. © John Sciulli / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ye's back on the 'gram and has unsurprisingly confused everyone with an odd post.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old eccentric rapper made his return to the social media platform after three months and posted a pic from Balenciaga's Winter 2023 Fashion show in Paris.



The picture Ye used features a slim runway model wearing a gray outfit with red glasses.

The Hurricane rapper's latest share rivals the brand's original post which read, "Look 44, Winter 23. Round Shoulder Long Sleeve Turtleneck, Low-Waist Fitted Pants, Biker Boot, Speed Cat Sunglasses."

Yet, Ye captioned his post, "Write a caption," seemingly asking his nearly 18 million followers to help come up with a clever caption.

Instead, a few of the rapper's followers rejoiced over his return to app in the comments section.

Rapper YG commented, "Yeezy back !!!!!" while British rapper Stefflon Don wrote, "Where the hell you been at?"

Though Yeezy is back on IG, he's still banned on Twitter following his antisemitic and racist rants, which also led to him getting temporarily kicked off Insta.