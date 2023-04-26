Kanye West spoils wife Bianca Censori with cheesecake date in miserable fashion

Topanga, California - Kanye "Ye" West and his new wife Bianca Censori were spotted on a rare outing on the town, and Ye treated his new boo to an extra special dinner date.

Rapper Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori were seen out and about in Los Angeles. © Collage: IMAGO / Panthermedia & Everett Collection

The newlyweds, who have hardly been seen in public following West's many antisemitic remarks, were spotted by TMZ at the Topanga Westfield Mall throwing down at The Cheesecake Factory.

Snaps of the couple show them sitting side by side in a booth while sharing an ice cream sundae. The two are romantically dressed in all black, with Ye trying desperately to hide in a hoodie.

It has become harder for the outside world to reach or hear from Ye as the embattled rapper recently deleted his Instagram, the only social media platform he personally uses anymore.

Following the backlash over his remarks, which cost him tons of money, friends, and business deals, Ye has been seemingly making an effort to avoid the public eye.

The couple were last spotted less than a week ago at designer Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God fashion show, where Kanye was seen rocking out to his own music when it played on the loudspeaker. The lovebirds were also decked out in bodysuits to hide their identities.