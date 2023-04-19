Kanye West dips from Instagram after posting mysterious screenshot

Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West has bid farewell to Instagram as he has officially deactivated his account.

Rapper Kanye West shocked fans when he shared a screenshot of him deactivating his Instagram account. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & imagebroker

On Tuesday, the Chicago rapper shared a screenshot showing that he filled out Instagram's form for account deactivation.

It seems to have served as a bizarre warning to fans, as he pulled the plug shortly after.

If fans visit the URL of his account now, they are met with a message that reads: "Sorry, this page isn't available."

Ye's latest move comes as a shock to the fans he still has, as Instagram has been his only source of communication with the outside world.

The artist has been keeping out of the public eye following his spree of public antisemitic remarks that cost him many high-profile business deals and even a few friends.

Ye's offensive comments even got him kicked off both Twitter and Instagram at one point.