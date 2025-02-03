Were Kanye West and Bianca Censori kicked out of Grammys over NSFW look?

Los Angeles, California - As the stars hit the red carpet for Sunday's Grammy Awards, one attendee caused a serious uproar: Kanye West 's wife, Bianca Censori.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori (r.) caused a stir at Sunday's Grammy Awards, where the rapper's wife bared it all in a completely sheer dress. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 30-year-old certainly made the most memorable entrance on music's biggest night, where she first stepped out in an oversized black fur coat.

But once she and Ye began posing for photos, Bianca dropped her outerwear to the floor to reveal a sheer minidress underneath – and nothing else.

The see-through outfit (if it can be called that!) left nothing to the imagination, taking Bianca's trademark NSFW fashion sense to its most extreme height yet.

Shortly after their arrival, some media reports claimed that the couple had been thrown out by the organizers.

However, People has now confirmed that the stories were false, and Kanye and his wife left the event voluntarily after walking the carpet.

The 47-year-old musician's track Carnival was nominated for Best Rap Song at the ceremony, which ultimately went to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

This is far from the first time Ye and Bianca have caused a stir with a provocative ensemble, as the former Yeezy architect has become known for rocking extremely revealing looks while out with her husband.