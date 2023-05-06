Kanye West taps Milo Yiannopoulos as Ye 2024 manager while searching for relevancy

Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West has officially hired Milo Yiannopoulos to be his presidential campaign manager.

Rapper Kanye West (l) hired far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos as the manager for his struggling 2024 presidential campaign. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & ZUMA Wire

Just when everyone thought that Ye 2024 was dead, it seems the rapper is firing up his political ambitions once again.

According to Rolling Stone, Yannopoulos, a well-known far-right political commentator, is back in Ye's good graces.

Yiannopoulos used his new power to immediately fire holocaust denier and white nationalist Nick Fuentes from the team, as the two have been bumping heads in past months.

"As you may know, I have been in Los Angeles for the past week with Ye, discussing his presidential aspirations," Yiannopoulos wrote in the email given to TMZ. "The result of those discussions is that I will be taking the reins once again as director of his political operations."

"Your services on Ye's exploratory team are terminated as of this letter," he added.

West originally hired Yiannopoulos as an advisor shortly after announcing his candidacy back in November, but fired him in December after Yiannopoulos organized a dinner with Donald Trump that ended horribly.

Ye's campaign has been notably quiet after a string of public antisemitic statements caused irreparable damage to his career and reputation. He also took huge hits financially, effectively stripping him of his once impressive billionaire status.