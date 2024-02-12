Kanye West wears Jesus-inspired disguise with Bianca Censori at Super Bowl LVIII

Las Vegas, Nevada - Kanye West went undercover at Super Bowl LVIII alongside his wife, Bianca Censori, who turned heads in another nearly-naked ensemble for the post-game festivities.

Kanye West wore an Alexander McQueen masks bearing a figurine of Jesus on the cross as he attended Super Bowl LVIII. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kanyewest

The 46-year-old rapper was spotted in Sin City for the big game, which was also attended by his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Ye shared a selfie-style video of himself at the game via Instagram, giving fans a close-up look at his ensemble that covered his face in a black hood.

The hood was covered with a masquerade-style mask topped with a white figurine depicting Jesus on the cross.

Per Page Six, the piece originates from Alexander McQueen's fall 1996 collection.

Bianca wore a similar outfit for the game, with her hood instead bearing an opening to reveal her face. For the celebrations after the Chiefs' victory, the 29-year-old changed into an NSFW outfit that consisted solely of a nude bodysuit.

Ye, who recently returned to the music scene with Vultures, promoted his Yeezy fashion brand in a surprise ad run during the broadcast.