Kanye West wears Jesus-inspired disguise with Bianca Censori at Super Bowl LVIII
Las Vegas, Nevada - Kanye West went undercover at Super Bowl LVIII alongside his wife, Bianca Censori, who turned heads in another nearly-naked ensemble for the post-game festivities.
The 46-year-old rapper was spotted in Sin City for the big game, which was also attended by his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
Ye shared a selfie-style video of himself at the game via Instagram, giving fans a close-up look at his ensemble that covered his face in a black hood.
The hood was covered with a masquerade-style mask topped with a white figurine depicting Jesus on the cross.
Per Page Six, the piece originates from Alexander McQueen's fall 1996 collection.
Bianca wore a similar outfit for the game, with her hood instead bearing an opening to reveal her face. For the celebrations after the Chiefs' victory, the 29-year-old changed into an NSFW outfit that consisted solely of a nude bodysuit.
Ye, who recently returned to the music scene with Vultures, promoted his Yeezy fashion brand in a surprise ad run during the broadcast.
Kanye West books Super Bowl ad spot for Yeezy
"Hey y'all, this is Ye, and this is my commercial," the Heartless artist said in the ad, which appeared to be shot using a cell phone. "Since we spent all the money on the commercial spot, we actually — we didn’t spend any money on the actual commercial. But the idea is I want you to go to yeezy.com."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Yeezy spot didn't air nationwide, meaning that he likely opted to pay for a regional slot rather than the pricier national tier.
Kanye claimed in an Instagram post on Monday that the ad had contributed to over $19 million in sales.
Adidas previously ended its lucrative partnership with Kanye and the Yeezy brand following the rapper's repeated antisemitic comments – a pattern of behavior that has not slowed down in the ensuing two years.
